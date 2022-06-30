David Axelrod Goes Around in Circles With Kellyanne Conway on the 2020 Election: ‘Now We’re Fully in the Rabbit Hole’

David Axelrod went toe-to-toe with Kellyanne Conway over her insistence that the 2020 election was not fair.

During a recent podcast episode for his show The Axe Files, Conway was featured as a guest to discuss her memoir Here’s the Deal.

During the conversation, the 2020 election results were an inevitable topic. Axelrod was determined not to travel down a “rabbit hole” in debating the idea of election fraud.

“You believe that Joe Biden won the election?” Axelrod asked.

“Well, unfortunately I don’t think the election was fair everywhere, but he is the president. And it’s obvious he’s the president because we’re really suffering,” Conway laughed.

“He got more votes than President (Donald) Trump,” Axelrod replied.

“I believe that he got more electoral votes than President Trump. Yes. And that’s how you win these things. Um, and obviously he got more of the popular vote. Yes. I don’t like what happened. I wanna make this very clear. I don’t like what happened to folks, neither should you,” Conway said defiantly.

“We can’t have people opening up ballots and just saying, ‘You know what I think because of COVID we have to keep the polls open.’ You can’t do that in the state of Pennsylvania, which clearly says you can’t change things. Unless you go through the constitution. There are other states where you can apply for emergency appeals,” Conway continued.

“Okay, Kellyanne. I don’t wanna go down this rabbit hole. I know you don’t. I don’t wanna go down that rabbit hole,” Axelrod said.

Conway continued to discuss the unfair election in terms of Facebook ad suppression.

“Now we’re fully in the rabbit hole,” Axelrod replied.

Later in their conversation, Axelrod brought up January 6th, saying, “When we talk about January 6th, a lot of those people who were there January 6th were people who believed that the election had been stolen. The election hadn’t been stolen — isn’t that dangerous for a democracy?”

“First of all, the president believes that he won the election. He believes it right now. And other people believe that too — millions of them,” Conway insisted.

“Yeah. ‘Cause he told them that,” Axelrod clapped back.

Conway continued, pressing the stories of ballot harvesting to which Axelrod replied, “You and I come from the same world. And you’re terrific at what you do. And you’re doing what we are. We train our people to do, which is when you get a difficult question kind of change the subject.”

Listen above via The Axe Files.

