David Axelrod Says January 6 Hearing ‘Better Be Prepared To Deliver the Goods’ After Rumors of Bombshell Info Circulate

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod is calling on the January 6 hearings, which are set to begin this evening on primetime television, to bring the heat when it comes to promises of bombshell new information.

Axelrod was one of the guests who joined journalist Kara Swisher on the Thursday edition of her podcast Sway to discuss tonight’s primetime hearings.

Comments made by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) last month were of particular focus in the discussion. As Raskin stated back in April, “The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House.” According to NBC news Raskin promised “the committee will present ‘evidence’ that proves there was coordination among then President Donald Trump and his inner circle.”

Both Axelrod and former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara stressed the necessity of presenting new information during the hearings as opposed to pushing older facts.

“This is not a criminal case. This is an opportunity both for kind of an opening statement and a closing argument, but nothing follows from this,” Bharara said. “There’s gonna be no jury sitting in judgment. There’s gonna be no judge sitting in judgment. And so it’s really important for momentum, for public understanding and for, for public action for there to be new stuff.”

He continued, “Jamie Raskin has said, you know, pretty starkly, this is gonna ‘blow the roof off the House.’ You know, he’s a really, really smart guy and some stuff has leaked out as David (Axelrod) said, but to the extent there is new stuff, I think that’ll be a big deal.”

“If it’s all stuff that we already know, whether you like it or not. I don’t think it’s gonna move many more people,” Bharara concluded.

“Can I just say one thing about, uh, Jamie Raskin’s comment?” Axelrod asked. “I have maximum high regard for Jamie, but I think when you set expectations so high, you run the risk of people saying that, you know, you rolled out a cannon and a flag came out that said ‘pop.’ So if you say you’re gonna ‘blow the roof off the House,’ you’d better be, uh, prepared to deliver the goods. And I would rather under promise and over deliver than over promise and under deliver.”

Listen above via the Sway podcast.

