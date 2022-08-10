David Feherty Says Money and Cancel Culture Drove Him To LIV Golf Tour

Broadcaster David Feherty is getting candid about his reasons for leaving NBC Sports to join the broadcast team behind LIV Golf Tour.

Back in July, it was announced that Feherty would depart from NBC and the Golf Channel, his home for the last seven years, for a new venture with LIV Golf under a lucrative contract.

Many have questioned the sudden departure of golf greats like Phil Mickelson, who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV tour. Mickelson himself, garnered a $200 million dollar contract for leaving the PGA and many have tried and failed to follow suit, including broadcaster Charles Barkley.

According to the Toledo Blade, Feherty was recently in town and spilled the details on the reasoning behind his move to the group.

“Money,” Feherty told David Briggs of the Toledo Blade, “People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘Well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bullsh-t they paid me a lot of money.”

But, Feherty insisted the move was more than just dollars and cents, it was a big opportunity to grow his career and be true to himself. With the LIV broadcast team, Feherty will be a lead analyst for the first time in his career.

He also cited cancel culture as a deciding factor, telling Toledo Blade, LIV is “an opportunity to be myself again.”

“It’s become more and more difficult, especially in sports broadcasting, to have any kind of character. Charles Barkley can say pretty much anything he wants, because it’s, ‘Oh, that’s just Charles.’ And it is just Charles. But I have become more and more guarded over the last few years,” he said.

“There are people waiting around every corner hoping to be offended by something. [Expletive] those people. Our lives are being shaped by small groups of mean-spirited people who have no sense of humor. We’re in danger of losing our national sense of humor because of this.”

