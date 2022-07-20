David Hogg Interrupts House Judiciary Meeting on Guns, Promptly Escorted Out: ‘You Are Perpetuating Violence’

Activist David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting earlier today after interrupting the session and yelling at members.

According to USA Today, the House Judiciary Committee was meeting this afternoon to discuss a bill that would ban assault weapons following a string of mass shootings in the country.

Both Rep. David Cicilline and Sen. Dianne Feinstein are sponsors on the bill which was originally introduced to the Senate last March but did not have enough votes to pass. In addition, they were discussing the “Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act,” which aims to allow civil cases to be filed against firearms manufacturers.

Hogg was in attendance at this meeting and quickly threw things off course when he began shouting at the committee members.

“You’re reiterating the points of mass shooters in your manifesto!” Hogg yelled. “The shooter in my high school, anti-Semitic, anti-black and racist.”

“The shooter in El Paso described it as an invasion — Guess what those guns are coming from the United States of America. They aren’t coming from Mexico. They are not coming from Mexico. You are reiterating the points of a mass shooter, sir, sir, you are perpetuating violence … Stop these things now!” he shouted before being escorted out of the room by an officer.

Someone in the background can be heard yelling, “Go, David,” before Hogg left and the door was slammed shut behind him.

The chaos spilled into the hallway as Hogg continued to make his point known. One man trying to interview him was met with the activist playing copyrighted music from his phone attempting to get the man’s video taken down.

Hogg took to Twitter saying, “Gun lobbyists can try & birddog us, stop us, yell at us. The difference between us & them is we’re just young ppl defending our right to live. They’re defending weapons of war and their bank accts. (P.S. @disney, get ur lawyers on this guy, I played the lion king throughout 😉)”

Gun lobbyists can try & birddog us, stop us, yell at us. The difference between us & them is we’re just young ppl defending our right to live. They’re defending weapons of war and their bank accts. (P.S. @disney, get ur lawyers on this guy, I played the lion king throughout 😉) pic.twitter.com/sBC5hDRzkj — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 20, 2022

