David Muir Asks Biden Should There Be Accountability for Jan. 6 — Even if It Goes to ‘The Very Top’ of Trump Administration?

ABC News’ David Muir asked President Joe Biden if he agrees that there should be “accountability” for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — even if it ‘leads right to the very top’ of the Trump administration.

The president sat for an exclusive interview with Mr. Muir, who took the opportunity to ask one question about the riots that were incited by then-President Donald Trump.

He pegged the question to an interview he conducted with three of the Capitol Police officers for an upcoming ABC News special.

“I sat down recently with three of the officers who testified before the American people about being attacked that day, the one officer trapped in that doorway,” Muir said.

“And all three of them kept coming back to one word in this interview. They kept saying ‘accountability.’ And they told me that means if it leads right to the very top, we want accountability,” Muir said, and asked the president “Do you agree with those officers?”

“I think accountability is necessary. Look…” Biden began.

“And that means if it goes right into the previous administration?” Muir interrupted.

Shockingly, Biden did not say “Whoa! Hold the freakin’ phone, there, Skippy! You’re talking all the way? To the very top? Are you on the reefer, son?”

Instead, he told Muir “No matter where it goes. Those responsible should be held accountable.”

