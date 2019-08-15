Dayton Shooter Was on Cocaine, Alcohol During Massacre, Coroner Reveals

An Ohio county coroner reported that the Dayton shooter had cocaine, alcohol and other drugs in his system during the time of the massacre where he killed nine people and injured over a dozen.

The Associated Press reported that 24-year-old Connor Betts had cocaine and other drugs in his system during the time of the mass shooting. The coroner also authorities found a bag of cocaine on the gunman’s body.

“The gunman in Dayton who shot up outside the bar had cocaine, alcohol, and antidepressants and is a system when he shot and killed at least nine people last weekend,” Fox News’ Shepard Smith reported.

The gunman opened fire with a rifle in a Dayton neighborhood early Aug. 4, killing people and wounding at least 17 other people by gunfire. Officers shot and killed Betts just outside the doors of a crowded bar within a minute of the attack beginning. Authorities are still working to determine a motive.

“Ex-girlfriends of the killer because he showed signs of troubling behavior and had violent fantasies,” Smith said. “He also reportedly put together a rape list in high school, naming female classmates who he wanted to slit their throats and to tie them up. In addition he had a kill list. Red flags all along the way.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

