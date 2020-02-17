comScore

Daytona 500 Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to Hospital (UPDATE)

By Josh FeldmanFeb 17th, 2020, 8:59 pm

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the hospital earlier tonight after a horrifying crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Per CBS Sports:

The celebration in victory lane was muted after Hamlin’s win because of a crash on the final lap of the green-white-checker finish that saw Ryan Newman’s car go airborne and flip on the track several times after jockeying for position with Hamlin and Ryan Blaney coming out of turn four.

Before going off the air, the Fox television broadcast said that Newman was being taken by ambulance to a Daytona area hospital.

Ryan Blaney briefly spoke about what happened and said, “I hope he’s all right. That looked pretty bad.”

Social media tonight has been flooded with prayers for Newman and his family.

UPDATE — 10:11 pm ET: Newman is in serious condition but his injuries are apparently not life-threatening.

