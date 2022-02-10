The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., has reportedly arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly making bomb threats to numerous public and charter schools in the nation’s capital.

“The teen, from Southeast D.C., was charged with making terroristic threats after a string of cases that disrupted campuses, the Metropolitan Police Department said,” according to NBC’s DC affiliate. “No further information on the teen’s identity nor a potential motive was immediately released.”

The threats were made against eight DC schools on Wednesday, one day after Dunbar High School, located in the northwest part of the city, was evacuated as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting for an event commemorating Black History Month. It is unknown if the 16-year-old is connected to that threat. Dunbar was also one of the schools that was threatened on Wednesday.

On Thursday, additional threats were made to DC schools, according to DC Police. Their official Twitter account has posted several updates regarding the threats.

