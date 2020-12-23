New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that deputies in his city would begin visiting “every single traveler” from the United Kingdom.

“If you travel, yes, there is a way to test while you’re away and test when you come back and come out of the quarantine, but otherwise, you are quarantined,” de Blasio said at a Wednesday press conference. “That is the state law. And we will make sure that quarantine is upheld.”

Noting it was the “busiest travel time of the year,” de Blasio said the city would begin notifying those who enter of their obligation to quarantine. “For folks coming in from the United Kingdom, we will have a new approach given this new strain we’re seeing there,” he added. “We’re going to have sheriff’s deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveler coming in from the U.K.”

The U.K. has been at the center of an outbreak of a new strain of Covid-19 that experts have said is 70 percent more transmissible than the original version. And in a new development on Wednesday, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that two cases of a third Covid-19 variant had also been discovered, both in patients who had traveled from South Africa.

“This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible, and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the U.K,” Hancock said.

De Blasio said his city would begin levying a $1,000 penalty against visitors for each day they violated quarantine rules. “If you come in, you fill out the form, you follow the quarantine, God bless,” de Blasio said.

Watch above via the New York Mayor’s Office.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]