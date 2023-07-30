Dean Obeidallah Compares Trump To Osama bin Laden On MSNBC — Says He Should Spend ‘His Last Days’ In Prison

SiriusXM host and MSNBC author Dean Obeidallah compared ex-President Donald Trump to Osama bin Laden, and said Trup should spend “his last days in prison.”

On Thursday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, guest host Michael Steele asked Obeidallah to comment on remarks Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made about pardoning Trump: “What I’ve said is very simple. I’m gonna do what’s right for the country. I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison.”

Obeidallah disagreed with DeSantis, and not gently:

MICHAEL STEELE: So, Dean, how is that as a general election message to the country after going through what will probably be a very difficult primary and general election with Donald Trump? DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Well, first of all, I don’t think Ron DeSantis is going to be making that he has no shot at this nomination. He’s gotten weaker, it seems, by the day. If Ron DeSantis want to get some traction in the GOP, apparently to get the base excited, he should commit some crimes, maybe knock over a liquor store or, you know, rob a bank. Donald Trump has 74 felonies right now. Ron DeSantis has none so Ron DeSantis, go up incie an attack in a neighboring state like Georgia, their capital. Maybe you’ll get people. The idea of pardoning. We’re going to move on? Imagine that sentiment after 911, oh we’ll just let bin Laden, let’s just move on as a nation. We had a terrorist attack on our Capitol. January 6 is an act of domestic terrorism. That’s what FBI Director Christopher Wray testified the attack was. And everybody involved in that attack has to be held accountable. We don’t move on. We hold people accountable. So it never happens again. That’s an important point. Democrat or Republican, doesn’t matter. You’re a president you attempt a coup, incite a terrorist attack. You must go to prison. I think you should spend your last days in prison. Not to be cool, but as a message to anyone, even a democratic demagogue in the future. You can’t do this and get away with it because we believe in this democratic republic. I wish Republicans would join them. Let’s protect our republic and move on and fight over policy.

Watch above via MSNBC’s The ReidOut.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com