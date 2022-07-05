Debra Messing Melts Down and TikTok Links Ensue After ‘Fatalistic’ White House Call on Roe v. Wade

CNN published a report about how Debra Messing and other liberal celebrities had…kind of a bad day as they spoke with White House staff about President Joe Biden’s leadership struggles.

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere published a report on Tuesday that largely focused on feelings of frustration Democrats have with Biden’s management capabilities. The article spotlights the Biden administration’s floundering response to the Supreme Court’s strike down of Roe V. Wade’s federal protection of abortion rights, and it goes on to describe the trickle-down effect of the White House’s difficulties with meeting the moment on multiple issues.

“Rudderless, aimless, and hopeless” one member of Congress described the White House, according to the report.

Amid the angsty anecdotes from the report, Dovere decided to put a big one up front as he wrote about the “fatalistic” mood that took hold of celebrity figures in contact with the White House.

Debra Messing was fed up. The former Will & Grace star was among dozens of celebrity Democratic supporters and activists who joined a call with White House aides last Monday to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The mood was fatalistic, according to three people on the call, which was also co-organized by the advocacy group Build Back Better Together. Messing said she’d gotten Joe Biden elected and wanted to know why she was being asked to do anything at all, yelling that there didn’t even seem a point to voting. Others wondered why the call was happening. That afternoon, participants received a follow-up email with a list of basic talking points and suggestions of Biden speech clips to share on TikTok.

The news of Messing’s woe and TikTok strategies comes as Democrats continue to express concern about the 2022 midterms and their broader prospects with Biden leading the party. One recent poll showed that more than 70 percent of voters don’t think Biden should run for reelection, and another one suggested Biden might not defeat former President Donald Trump a second time if they were to run against each other again.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com