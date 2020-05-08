Defense Secretary Mark Esper violated a number of public health recommendations and social distancing guidelines during a military appreciation ceremony for seven World War II veterans, all of whom were between 96 to 100 years old.

During a Friday event marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe, recorded on video by the Washington Post, Esper wore no mask as he approached the elderly veterans and, barehanded, gave them “challenge coins.” While the veterans were spread out in their seats during the ceremony, they later mingled with Esper and other administration officials for photographs, often standing shoulder to shoulder, much closer than the minimum six feet recommended to prevent the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus. None of them were wearing masks.

One of the highest risk groups for dying from coronavirus complications are the elderly; 80% of those Americans who have succumbed to the virus so far are older than age 65.

Both Esper and the veterans were tested and shown to be negative for the virus before the event. However, vice presidential aide Katie Miller tested negative on Thursday morning, but the White House then revealed that she had tested positive just 24 hours later. And one of Trump’s personal White House valets also tested positive for the coronavirus this week. Asymptomatic spread is one of the key reasons behind public heath officials promoting social distancing guidelines.

President Donald Trump and Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie also attended the event and did not wear masks. Trump, though, greeted the veterans from several feet away and did try to not approach them.

When the White House was asked about the violations of social distancing rules, spokesperson Judd Deere deflected, telling the Associated Press: “Leave it to the media to question seven brave war heroes for joining the President of the United States at the Nation’s World War II Memorial on the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day.”

The seven veterans who attended the event were “choosing nation over self,” Deere added.

