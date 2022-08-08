‘Defund the FBI!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for the defunding of federal law enforcement for the second time in as many weeks Monday after former President Donald Trump’s home was raided by the FBI.

A call to “defund the FBI” was published on her Twitter page amid a full meltdown in the hours after it was reported Mar-a-Lago was searched by federal agents seeking documents on behalf of the National Archives.

Trump posted a statement notifying the world early Monday evening his estate was teeming with feds.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said. “They even broke into my safe!”

Trump was immediately defended by prominent conservatives who railed against President Joe Biden, Democrats and what many perceived as a politicized Justice Department.

Greene, a strong supporter of Trump, jumped to his defense on Twitter through a series of posts.

Greene retweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who vowed to investigate those behind the raid, with a comment.

Greene’s call to “defund the FBI” followed a July 28 call on Twitter to defund the Justice Department.

