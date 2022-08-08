‘Defund the FBI!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for the defunding of federal law enforcement for the second time in as many weeks Monday after former President Donald Trump’s home was raided by the FBI.

A call to “defund the FBI” was published on her Twitter page amid a full meltdown in the hours after it was reported Mar-a-Lago was searched by federal agents seeking documents on behalf of the National Archives.

Trump posted a statement notifying the world early Monday evening his estate was teeming with feds.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said. “They even broke into my safe!”

Trump was immediately defended by prominent conservatives who railed against President Joe Biden, Democrats and what many perceived as a politicized Justice Department.

Greene, a strong supporter of Trump, jumped to his defense on Twitter through a series of posts.

The FBI is raiding President Trump’s home in Maralago! This is the rogue behavior of communist countries, NOT the United States of America!!! These are the type of things that happen in countries during civil war. The political persecution MUST STOP!!! pic.twitter.com/i4DYygLsvj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 8, 2022

DEFUND THE FBI! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

Greene retweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who vowed to investigate those behind the raid, with a comment.

What is happening will NOT be tolerated!!! We are coming. https://t.co/9l2EXSbHaA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

Elections are how Americans solve political differences. Not by radicalizing our federal law enforcement to take political enemies out. This is why we must protect election integrity. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

I stand with President Trump!!! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 9, 2022

Greene’s call to “defund the FBI” followed a July 28 call on Twitter to defund the Justice Department.

“We don’t answer questions about an ongoing investigation.” This is the controlled fall. Claim Hunter Biden is under investigation so that all information is sealed, and the outcome is under their control. What an incredible injustice to the American people! Defund the DOJ!!! https://t.co/FxEBIiVEOP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 28, 2022

