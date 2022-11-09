‘DeFuture’: Murdoch Empire Goes All In on Ron DeSantis, Complete With a Splashy NY Post Front Page and Raves on Fox News

‘DeFuture.’

That’s what the New York Post front page printed on Wednesday morning — complete with a smiling photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and his family celebrating the governor’s 20-point blowout on Tuesday night. The Post’s subhead read “Young GOP star DeSantis romps to victory in Florida.”

It seemed a very notable message from one of the cornerstones of the Rupert Murdoch media empire. The evidence has been mounting for some time that the conservative media mogul has been ready to turn his back on the Republican party’s current standard bearer, former President Donald Trump.

But over the past 24 hours, the Murdoch outlets made their biggest statement yet — seeming to cast their lot with the Florida governor in a way it had only teased before.

Today's cover: Ron DeSantis shows he’s future of the GOP https://t.co/Ja9rO579r4 pic.twitter.com/9Px1KBH1MP — New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2022

Fox News aired the DeSantis victory speech in full — the only major network to do so. And its morning show, Fox & Friends, showed the glowing New York Post front page, and proceeded to rave about the Florida governor.

“I was at a diner … on Friday, people love him,” Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said.

The show proceeded to play a portion of the governor’s victory speech, during which the crowd chanted “Two more years!”

“They’re not chanting four more years, they’re chanting two more years, which means they’re encouraging him to run for president,” Doocy pointed out.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com