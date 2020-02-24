Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney mocked President Donald Trump as a “foolish little child” who is “looking under his mattress for monsters” about the president’s obsession with rooting out potential disloyal officials in his administration.

Maloney, who spent three years working as a West Wing adviser and Staff Secretary in the Clinton White House, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the news Trump has brought in a “hatchet man” to purge insufficiently pro-Trump officials will only make it harder for the president to get the necessary advice to do his job.

“It’s not the thing you do if you care about getting people’s candid opinions, if you want to encourage a real debate, if you’re intellectually curious,” Maloney said. “It’s the kind of thing paranoid, small people do. It’s reminiscent of Richard Nixon. We have seen where this leads and it’s nowhere good.”

“What we have seen time and again, the enemy for the president is the truth,” Maloney added. “When you’re at war with the truth, you’re at war with a lot of different people who care about the truth. When you’re at war with science, you’re at war with your own weather people when the hurricane goes where you didn’t say it went. When you’re at war with the facts your own administration provides, you’re at war with people like Marie Yovanovitch. It’s the evidence and facts that don’t suit his preferred view of what the reality should be. That’s just a very dangerous quality in a president.”

Burnett the played a recent clip of Trump coyly claiming that he knows the true identity “Anonymous,” the purported Trump insider who wrote a New York Times op-ed and then a book about widespread resistance within the administration.

“Do you think he really knows?” Burnett asked.

“What I really know is that is not the President of the United States, that is a little child. That is a foolish little person who is confused about what his job is,” Maloney responded. “It is not to chase his tail looking under his mattress for a monster or trying to find everybody who might disagree with him. It’s not to play these games with the press that amount to nothing. It’s to focus on the real problems of the American people, and it’s to bring people together, to solve common problems. So I’m just continually disappointed in the president’s ability to become smaller every day. “

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]