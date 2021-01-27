One Democratic Congressman has seen enough — and wants QAnon-believing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gone.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) announced on Wednesday that he will put forward a House resolution to call for the expulsion of Greene for her open advocacy of political violence.

On Tuesday, a CNN exposé found numerous examples of Greene endorsing and openly calling for assassinating prominent Democrats on her social media feeds, among them were proposals to execute Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi on deranged charges of treason. Greene did not deny the chilling posts were genuine, but then claimed, absent any evidence, that unnamed others were managing her social media — and has since deleted them.

Gomez released a statement condemning Greene, in the wake of the violent assault on the Capitol earlier this month by pro-Trump and QAnon conspiracists.

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues. including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gomez said. “Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country.”

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez says he will introduce a resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene after KFILE’s reporting that she indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress pic.twitter.com/N4xFyjqXfP — Clare Foran (@ckmarie) January 28, 2021

