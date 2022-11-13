Dem Ruben Gallego Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta ‘It Wasn’t Just Trump’ Repelling Voters, Rips ‘Very Trashy’ Kari Lake Campaign

Democratic Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego told CNN’s Jim Acosta that former President Donald Trump wasn’t the only repellent influence on midterm voters, citing Kari Lake’s “very trashy” campaign.

On Sunday’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Jim Acosta, Acosta observed that voters saw Trump on the campaign trail and said “No mas!”

But Gallego added that the attacks on Speaker Pelosi and Lake’s attacks on the late Sen. John McCain were also “very trashy” turnoffs for voters as well:

JIM ACOSTA: What do you think, Congressman? I mean, there was that you also had just Trump being out there on the campaign trail in the final weekend. I mean, I think a lot of it sounds like a lot of people looked at that and said no more. No mas.

REP. RUBEN GALLEGO: A lot of people felt the callousness that was shown by the Republicans was kind of indicative of the bigger problem, who these Republicans are, they were running. If you can’t even take a moment and have some sanity and some humanity for a woman’s husband, then how can you care about me? And that’s why I think that actually translated into votes. And it wasn’t just Trump. Kari Lake was trashing John McCain going into the last day of the election. A man who, you know, we all maybe had some disagreements with him, but he was very well respected in Arizona. But trashing a dead man and his family in a state that he, you know, essentially helped build a modern Republican Party was just not smart. And again, a lot of people, both Democrats, Republicans, saw that and just looked at it, and really just looked trashy. And it’s just been a very trashy campaign that Kari Lake’s been running this whole time.

JIM ACOSTA: And control of the House is still up for grabs. The Republicans are just seven seats away from the majority. Democrats are 14 seats away. And I’m just wondering, do you think that that you guys can close the gap here? What do you think, is it?

REP. RUBEN GALLEGO: We’re going to close the gap will be able to take control or keep control. It’s going to be very close, I think Arizona

JIM ACOSTA: You think Democrats will keep control of the House?

REP. RUBEN GALLEGO: I think it’s gonna be very close. I can’t predict. It’s gonna be very close. I think Arizona is going to have one or two victory surprise victories. But, you know, we’re the days of us getting blown out are gone. The question is, are we going to have a control of the House where it’s going to be maintained by Democrats in a sane, predictable way? Or you gonna throw the chaos to whatever McCarthy or one of the other yahoos ends up taking over. And I think you’d rather have us in charge.