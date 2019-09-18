comScore

Dem Sen. Manchin Hits Beto O’Rourke for Comments About Taking AR-15s: He’s ‘Not Taking My Guns Away’

By Josh FeldmanSep 18th, 2019, 4:17 pm

Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) today criticized Beto O’Rourke‘s debate comments last week about taking people’s AR-15s.

Some Democrats have been supportive of O’Rourke’s “hell yes” comments at the debate, while a number of others have been more critical. Senator Chris Coons recently said that clip will be used by pro-gun groups for years to come to attack the Democrats.

Manchin, per several reporters, weighed in today as well, saying O’Rourke is just “one human being” who shared his opinion.

He added, “I can tell you one thing: Beto ORourke’s not taking my guns away from me. You tell Beto that OK?”

