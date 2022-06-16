Democrat Reportedly Used Covid as Excuse to Proxy Vote While Partying at Issa Rae’s Wedding In France

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) reportedly used Covid as an excuse to vote by proxy while partying at actress Isa Rae’s wedding on the French Riviera.

“Jones employed the potentially misused perk on 17 pieces of legislation between July 19 and July 27, 2021, as he lived it up in France,” according to The New York Post, which first reported this news on Wednesday, citing “Instagram posts and online records.”

Jones’ campaign spokesperson confirmed to the Post Jones was in France celebrating the wedding of Rae, a friend of the congressman and star of the former HBO show Insecure. The two attended Stanford University, where Jones graduated two years after Rae did. Rae married businessman Louis Diame.

Proxy voting was enacted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to vote by proxy, House members must send a letter to the chamber’s clerk and declare their absence is due to the “ongoing public health emergency.”

According to the Post, in a note with his signature, Jones wrote, “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency, and I hereby grant the authority to cast my vote by proxy to the Honorable Nikema Williams, who has agreed to serve as my proxy.” Williams is a Democratic House member from Georgia.

In a statement, Jones campaign spokesperson Bill Neidhardt took offense to the Post reporting on Jones’ absence and defended his absence.

“It’s hard to tell what the Post is more offended by, Mondaire Jones voting against Republicans multiple times or Mondaire Jones attending the wedding of his close friend, and absolute icon, Issa Rae,” he said.

