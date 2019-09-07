New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Raymond Buckley set the tone early when he opened his state’s Democratic convention with a joke suggesting that President Donald Trump is The Devil.

Buckley kicked off Saturday’s New Hampshire Democratic Convention by pumping up the crowd with an “Are you ready to win in 2020?” call-and-response. The crowd responded affirmatively.

“Well if 2018 got you excited, to quote the song, you ain’t seen nothing yet!” he added, a reference to his Bachman Turner Overdrive walk-on music.

“So let’s get this party started!” he said.

“First off, I want to apologize. Two weeks ago, Donald Trump was here, and we did our best to get the sulfur smell out of here, and I apologize but they’re still a lingering scent,” Buckley said.

A smattering of laughter followed, likely from those who recognized the crack as a reference to Hugo Chavez’s 2006 burn on then-President George W. Bush. Addressing the United Nations, Chavez said “Yesterday, the devil came here. Right here. Right here. And it smells of sulfur still today, this table that I am now standing in front of.”

Buckley capped that off with a zinger about the empty seats at Trump’s recent New Hampshire rally, saying “But the good news, when everyone is inside, you’re not going to see an empty seat like we saw with Donald Trump. Sorry, Donald, but once again New Hampshire Democrats whooped you.”

