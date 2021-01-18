Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen (TN) expressed concern Monday that the National Guard troops responsible for protecting Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day could constitute a threat because they included too many “white males” who voted for President Donald Trump.

“The guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male,” Cohen said in a Monday interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “Only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You’ve got to figure that in the guard, which is predominantly more conservative — I see that on my social media, and we know it. They’re probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are there protecting us that are voting for Biden.

“The other 75 percent are in the class, the large class of folks, who might want to do something,” he added.

Stuttering, Sciutto expressed reservations about Cohen’s assessment. “I mean — to have voted for Trump does not make you an insider threat,” Sciutto protested. He nudged Cohen to reframe his argument, asking, “I’m curious, is there anything you’ve seen to substantiate just how broad this insider threat might be, if it exists?”

“Actually not, Jim,” Cohen replied. “Hm,” Sciutto responded, nodding and looking blankly on.

Undeterred, Cohen elaborated on his theory. “You draw a circle, the first circle is people who worked for Trump and not for Biden, as far as people who would be in the zone of folks who you would be suspect of,” he said. “The suspect group is large.”

About 25,000 National Guard troops will be in Washington on Tuesday to assist with efforts to secure President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Watch above via CNN.

