Democratic Congresswoman Blames Biden for Gas Prices: ‘The Buck Stops With the President’

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said Wednesday she believed that responsibility for rising gas prices fell on President Joe Biden.

“There is a variety of contributing impacts, but certainly I think the buck stops with the president,” Spanberger said in an interview with WRIC. “And I’m proud to be among those legislators on Capitol Hill that will continue to ring the alarm bells about how serious this is.”

Spanberger has represented Virginia’s 7th district since 2019, but narrowly won reelection last year by less than 2 percent of the vote. She has periodically dissented from her party’s line in subsequent days, warning her colleagues after the election she believed they would be “f—ing torn apart again in 2022” if they didn’t change their message on defunding police and “socialism.”

Gas prices, meanwhile, have risen around the country to between $3.50 and $5, depending on the state. Biden announced Tuesday the Department of Energy would release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to tamp down prices, though experts have cautioned the fix will not last long.

