Democratic Impeachment Manager Removes His Mask for an Explosive Sneeze During House Debate

Rep. David Cicilline (RI), who served as an impeachment manager this week for Democrats in the House of Representatives, removed his mask for an explosive sneeze as one of his colleagues attempted to speak in front of him on the House floor.

The incident came as Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) began to speak in support of a House measure to impeach President Donald Trump. “I rise to support H.Res. 24,” Clarke said. As she added that she wanted to be “clear” about the unrest that took place in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, Cicilline, seated behind her, removed his face mask and raised his left hand to catch an explosive sneeze before putting the mask back in position.

Clarke spoke through the sneeze, undeterred, lamenting “white supremacists and terrorists.” As she moved on to a quote by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Cicilline moved his congestive difficulties off-camera, standing up and walking out of the frame.

House Democrats on Tuesday adopted a requirement that members wear face masks on the House floor, with a $500 penalty on the first offense and $2,500 on the second. That move came after a year of acrimony in the chamber over the issue, with many Republicans failing to adhere to the practice well enough to satisfy their Democratic colleagues.

Watch above via Fox News.

