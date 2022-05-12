Democratic Pro-Choice Caucus Flags the Word ‘Choice’ as ‘Harmful Language’ in New Messaging Recommendations

The House Pro-Choice Caucus has released a language guide with suggestions about what to say and not to say on the issue of abortion, including an admonition on the harmfulness of the word “choice.”

The pro-irony caucus?

Politico congressional correspondent Sarah Ferris tweeted a chart that was part of what she said are “messaging materials” from the all-Democrat caucus.



NEW: The Pro Choice Caucus has just sent out messaging materials to House Dems on Roe draft. One of the recommendations: Don’t use “choice.” pic.twitter.com/nqVA8W1nWT — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 12, 2022

In addition to “choice,” words deemed “harmful language” include “reduce abortion,” “safe, legal and rare,” “unwanted pregnancy,” “conscience clause/protections” and “back-alley abortions/coat hangers.”

“Helpful language,” on the other hand, includes words like “decision,” “safe, legal and accessible,” “unexpected pregnancy,” “refusal of care/denial of care laws” and “criminalizing healthcare.”

The language guide comes a day after the Senate failed to proceed with a bill that would legalize abortion up until birth and prohibit restrictions.

The vote occurred a week after Politico reported on a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade. The opinion was authored by Justice Samuel Alito. The leak has resulted in protests nationwide including at the homes of conservative justices including Alito.

