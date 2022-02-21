A Democratic congressman criticized President Joe Biden’s upcoming executive order in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing on Monday the Donbas and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine as “independent” and “sovereign.”

The executive order will, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, “prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR [Donetsk People’s Republic] and LNR [Luhansk People’s Republic] regions of Ukraine” and “provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.”

Appearing on CNN Newsroom, Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) said that the measure falls short, though it’s a good start.

“I think it is a step. Frankly, I think it’s about a half step. I think it’s time for the administration to come in strong with some much stronger sanctions against not only Putin and his cronies but also the military and put in place sanctions that go directly to Russia,” he said. “This is a good step. There’s nothing wrong with what he’s suggesting to do or what is doing but it’s not going to be enough.”

In his speech, Putin announced that Russia will “immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic.”

Reportedly, as many as 190,000 Russian troops are positioned along the Ukraine border ahead of an expected invasion of the Eastern European country.

Watch above, via CNN.

