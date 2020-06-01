Senator Chris Murphy (D- CT) called on Twitter Monday night to take down a tweet from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) about hunting Antifa.

After President Donald Trump’s announcement Sunday saying Antifa would be designated as a terrorist organization, Gaetz tweeted, “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?”

Gaetz is standing by his tweet:

You know what incites violence? Weakness. https://t.co/wgV9UA1Smf — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2020

We hunt down terrorists in the Middle East by having our government (not vigilantes) monitor their communications, freeze their money and stop them from committing attacks. American lives, businesses & property are more deserving of our strong protection than distant sand dunes. https://t.co/5pNSny53cH — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2020

Murphy responded by calling on Twitter to take down his tweet “RIGHT NOW.”

“The survivors of mass shootings are lighting up my phone. They are scared to death this will inspire someone to start shooting into a crowd tonight. They are right,” Murphy said.

Take the Gaetz tweet down right now @twitter. RIGHT NOW. The survivors of mass shootings are lighting up my phone. They are scared to death this will inspire someone to start shooting into a crowd tonight. They are right. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 1, 2020

