Democratic Sen. Murphy Calls on Twitter to Take Down Gaetz ‘Hunt’ Tweet: People Are ‘Scared to Death’

By Josh FeldmanJun 1st, 2020, 6:12 pm

Senator Chris Murphy (D- CT) called on Twitter Monday night to take down a tweet from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) about hunting Antifa.

After President Donald Trump’s announcement Sunday saying Antifa would be designated as a terrorist organization, Gaetz tweeted, “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?”

Gaetz is standing by his tweet:

Murphy responded by calling on Twitter to take down his tweet “RIGHT NOW.”

“The survivors of mass shootings are lighting up my phone. They are scared to death this will inspire someone to start shooting into a crowd tonight. They are right,” Murphy said.

