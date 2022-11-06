Democratic Strategist Predicts Election Day Doom in Scorching CNN Takedown of Her Party’s Tactics: ‘We Did Not Listen to Voters’

A longtime Democratic strategist believes the party is on the verge of blowing the 2022 election — and thinks the decision to emphasize the future of Democracy over the economy is to blame.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen voiced her disagreement with the party’s decision to prioritize Democracy over the economy.

“I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy,” Rosen said. “I just think we did not listen to voters in this election and I think we’re going to have a bad night.”

She added, “when voters tell you over and over and over again that they care mostly about the economy, listen to them! Stop talking about democracy being at stake! Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so much about what elections mean. Voters have told us what they wanted to hear. I don’t think Democrats have delivered this cycle.”

In a CNN survey taken from Oct. 26-31, likely voters said the economy, by far, was the most important issue in determining their vote for 2022. The poll found 51 percent of likely voters consider “the economy and inflation” the key issue ahead of the midterms, compared to just 9 percent who believe “voting rights and election integrity” is most important.

Watch above, via CNN.

