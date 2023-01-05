Democrats Respond to Black Republican’s Nominating Speech By Blasting ‘New Jim Crow Era’ And Renominating Hakeem Jeffries

Democrats responded to a nominating speech by Black Republican Congressman John James by renominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries with a speech from Rep. Pete Aguilar that blasted the “new Jim Crow era” and endorsed expanding voting rights.

McCarthy’s tumultuous bid to become speaker amid a revolt from House conservatives has culminated so far with seven votes in which outgoing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a win.

In the latest rounds of voting on Wednesday, Republican Congressman Chip Roy nominated Black Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, and several members quoted civil rights leaders in support of Donalds.

On Thursday, James turned the tables by renominating McCarthy with a speech that portrayed the leader as a champion of diversity whose tenure “doubled” the number of Black Republicans in the House — from two to four.

Aguilar followed James with a short and pointed speech that concentrated on voting rights and fighting “the new Jim Crow era”:

Madam Clerk, I rise to nominate Hakeem Jeffries of New York for Speaker of this House. Madam Clerk, I speak on behalf of the Democratic Caucus when I say that there is no victory in adjourning without doing the business of the people. Madam Clerk. Madam Clerk. House Democrats are united. Behind a champion of expanding and protecting the right to vote. Since the beginning of 2021, 21 state legislatures have passed 42 restrictive voting laws. Hakeem has stood up against voter suppression and the new Jim Crow era every step of the way. (APPLAUSE) As we begin, as we begin a new Congress, we need a leader who believes in strengthening democracy, who understands that to cast a vote is a sacred responsibility that should be afforded to the many, not the privileged, for the select few. Hakeem understands that in order for us to become a more perfect union, we can’t deny the voices of individuals in a democratic process. Madam Clerk, today we affirm our support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and nominate (APPLAUSE) Madam Clerk. Madam Clerk. And that’s why I am directed by the Democratic Caucus to advance the name of Hakeem Jeffries from New York as speaker.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

