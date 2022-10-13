DENIED! Supreme Court Shoots Down Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Probe Motion With One-Sentence Order

The United States Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump‘s motion to intervene in the case surrounding documents seized from Mar-a-LAgo in August.

Trump asked the Supreme Court to vacate an appeals court ruling that allowed the Justice Department to resume their investigative work on seized documents marked “classified.”

The one-sentence order reads “The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied.”

Trump-appointed District Court Judge Aileen Cannon — a Trump appointee — had previously ruled that not only should a special master must be appointed to review the seized documents, she enjoined the Justice Department from using the documents in its investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act in the interim.

She also issued the ruling appointing Judge Raymond Dearie — one of Team Trump’s proposed candidates — as Special Master, and denying DoJ’s motion to continue their review of the 100 classified documents seized.

But a three-judge panel in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals — Obama appointee Judge Robin Rosenbaum, Trump appointee Judge Britt Grant, and Trump appointee Andrew Brasher — overturned Cannon’s decision, and ruled the government could continue investigating the classified documents.

Trump sought the Supreme Court’s help in reinstating Cannon’s ruling, which would have served to further delay the Department of Justice’s investigation.

