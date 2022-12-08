Dennis Prager Blames Female Teachers for Academic Deterioration: ‘I Know it Sounds Misogynist, But Only to an Idiot’

Commentator Dennis Prager is going after female teachers in his latest bizarre claim, blaming them for the deterioration of the school system.

In a clip from a recent episode of The Dennis Prager Show, which began to circulate Twitter via Jason Campbell, Prager detailed his reasoning.

Just as he was about to launch into a story about a female teacher, Prager said, “So I now have for you another female teacher — They dominate academia, increasingly, and it is part of the reason for its deterioration.”

“I know it sounds misogynist, but only to an idiot,” he added.

“Am I claiming all women are awful teachers? Of course not. But if 95% of the librarians, for example, or 85% of the kindergarten teachers are female, and the libraries are increasingly featuring, trans story hours, then–” Prager paused as he struggled to remember the phrase “Drag Story Hour.”

“A lot of terms that you have to master here,” he said before moving back to his original point.

“Then it is not foolish, let alone misogynistic. The CEO of PragerU was a female,” he said trying to smooth over the claim.

Prager proceeded to launch into an odd rant about the “left” labeling people as opposed to arguing their case.

“I mean what the left does is they throw names out instead of arguing,” he said.

“They’ve been doing this since [Joseph] Stalin called [Leon] Trotsky a fascist. You oppose me. You’re a fascist. I don’t have to deal with your arguments that I’m creating a totalitarian state. I just will call you a fascist,” Prager concluded.

Watch above via The Dennis Prager Show.

