Dennis Prager Confronted On Air By Caller on Guns: ‘Do You Have the Guts’ to Tell Uvalde Parents They’re ‘Wrong?’

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager was cornered on air when a caller confronted him over his response to mass shootings and gun violence.

In a video from the Friday edition of The Dennis Prager Show, flagged by Media Matters reporter Jason Campbell on Twitter, Prager took viewer calls.

A man, only identified as Dory from Los Angeles, California, told Prager, “I heard your talk on gun control. So I’ll ask you questions. Do you have the guts to go down to the people in Texas whose kids were killed, the kids in high school in Florida?”

He continued, “Gonna tell them to their faces, that their requests for gun control on certain things and everything else is wrong. And that they’re leftists. Have you got the guts to tell them to their faces that what they’re feeling is wrong and you’re right?”

“Of course I would be honored to speak to them and tell them they’re wrong,” Prager said. “Honored. It would be one of the highlights of my life to talk to these grieving people and tell them that their reactions, though completely understandable, will do nothing to prevent other kids and other parents from the same suffering. It would be my honor to speak to them, Florida and Texas. That is correct.”

“Well, why don’t you do that, Dennis? Why don’t you go?” Dory pressed.

“Cause they’re not gonna come to my talk. Okay. Let’s live in reality,” Prager pushed back. “I hereby announce to everyone listening in Florida and Texas, it would be my honor. I would humbly go before grieving parents and tell them that the issue in America is values, not guns.”

“Would you call them Lefties?” Dory asked.

“No. I would call the idea if they asked me, ‘Do you think that the concentration on guns rather than evil is a left wing idea?’ I would say that has been the left view since Vladimir Lenin,” Prager concluded.

Listen above via The Dennis Prager Show.

