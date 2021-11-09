Dennis Prager Doubles Down on AIDS Crisis-Pandemic Comparison: ‘Were There Government Mandates to Fire Every American With AIDS?’

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager doubled down on his comparison between unvaccinated Americans and gay men during the AIDS crisis.

“During the AIDS crisis,” he asked on Newsmax Monday, “can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who were the vast majority of the people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable. And it should have been inconceivable! They should not have been made pariahs. But this is kosher, this is okay.”

Gay men, of course, were seriously stigmatized during the AIDS crisis, and Prager was criticized for his commentary.

He addressed his comments on Tuesday morning and said, “I did not say gays were not pariahs during the AIDS crisis—period, end of sentence. I said they were not pariahs ‘like the unvaccinated are today.’ There’s a reason people use qualifiers.”

Prager insisted his comparison holds and asked, “Were there government mandates to fire every American with AIDS? Or fire every gay man?”

There is a rather notable difference in how coronavirus and HIV are transmitted from person to person.

Prager told his audience a few weeks ago he deliberately got covid so that he could get natural immunity, which he said would be better than getting vaccinated. More recently the CDC released new data finding the vaccines provide stronger protection than natural immunity.

Prager continued to say Tuesday gay men were pariahs at the height of the AIDS crisis, but added “the government-imposed pariah status of the unvaccinated today” is worse.

