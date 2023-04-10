Dennis Prager Says Modern Day Progressive Youth Activists Remind Him Of ‘Soviet And Nazi Youth Groups’

Talk show host Dennis Prager compared progressive youth activists to Nazi youth groups during a recent interview.

On the Friday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Pager joined Megyn Kelly to discuss the latest news, particularly focusing on the protests of swimmer Riley Gaines’ recent speech at San Francisco State University on gender.

Gaines spoke at the school last Thursday, addressing the topic of gender and sports. Protesters mobbed the location and confronted Gaines as she was exiting the venue.

Gaines claimed one protester attacked her as she was being ushered away from the area by police. She has been outspoken on the topic of transgender athletes competing on sports teams — drawing on her experience competing against trans athlete Lia Thomas.

The school’s Vice President for student affairs and enrollment management, Jamillah Moore, wrote an email addressing the speech.

“Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event,” Moore wrote. “It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core.”

Later, Moore blocked Gaines on Twitter, and Gaines expressed her intention to sue the school. San Francisco police said there were no arrests and are not currently pursuing charges.

“The woman who released the statement following the riot where I was verbally and physically assaulted at SFSU (to which she called peaceful) blocked me,” Gaines said. “I guess it’s easier for her to ignore me than to denounce violence against women. She won’t be able to ignore my lawsuit.”

Prager and Kelly were discussing the topic of protesters disrupting Gaines speaking engagement when Prager used the example to comment more broadly on left-leaning youth activists.

“Riley Gaines is a hero. Good cannot be accomplished without courage. And it is the rarest of the human traits. Courage. There are many nice people. There are many kind people. There are many honest people. There are extremely few courageous people,” Prager said. “But good is not dependent upon people being nice. As nice as that is, it depends on people being courageous.”

Kelly agreed that Gaines was brave for speaking out and noted that from the topic of the speech, you could expect some protests and shouting.

“You don’t expect you’re gonna be physically assaulted by some trans activist who is a man who’s a man assaulting a woman for standing up for women’s rights,” Kelly added.

“These kids are as scary as it gets,” Prager noted. “I’m gonna say something, which will probably get picked up by the left. You and I are kindred spirits. One has to say what is true and let the chips fall where they may, these kids remind me of Soviet and Nazi youth groups. I’m not comparing them to concentration camp guards or saying they want to open up an Auschwitz.”

“But if you look at what Hitler youth did prior to 1939, in the thirties when there still was no Holocaust taking place, the way they would disrupt anyone who spoke against Hitler — if I showed people that video without sound and said, ‘Oh, you know, this is taking place at San Francisco State,’ nobody would think a second about — The only odd thing would be — they were probably dressed a little more formally than those today,” he added.

Watch above via SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show.

