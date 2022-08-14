Denver Post Publishes Lauren Boebert’s Neighbors’ 911 Call Describing Threats, Husband Destroying Their Mailbox: ‘She’s Loaded. They All Have Guns’

The Denver Post published late Friday a 911 call from early August in which neighbors of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) allege the congresswoman’s husband threatened them and destroyed their property.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies ultimately decided to let the Boeberts and their neighbors settle the dispute between themselves, but the Post reports the “calls also provide additional context into what the neighbors, in Silt, said amounted to excessive speeding, property damage, possible drunken driving and threats made from a man whose family openly and regularly carries their firearms.”

“I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns,” one neighbor told a 911 dispatcher. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

The incident reportedly began after the neighbor confronted one of the Boebert’s children while driving down their street in a dune buggy.

“He’s going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there’s kids,” one neighbor can be heard in the 911 call. “We tried to stop him and he’d just freakin’ cuss at us and just left.”

“It’s the Boeberts, if you know who the Boeberts are,” she then said. “I need the sheriff out here.”

“Our wonderful congresswoman,” another voice says in the background.

A second neighbor then called 911 at the time Jayson Boebert reportedly ran over the neighbor’s mailbox with his truck.

“There’s about to be some s— going down here,” the second neighbor says as screaming can be heard in background. “It’s Lauren Boebert’s jackass husband, Jayson Boebert.”

“Stop, you jackass! Get the f— out of here,” a man yells, apparently at Jayson Boebert. “Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong?”

The neighbor then says on the call that Jayson Boebert came to their home “trying to claim that someone took a swing at his kid and nobody did.”

“Jayson’s probably drunk. You could probably get him for a DUI, he just drove down here,” the neighbor adds.

The Post reported that “eventually deputies arrived and Sheriff Lou Vallario previously told The Post that everybody had ‘agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action.’” The Sheriff’s office offered no additional information after being asked for a statement from the Post regarding the contents of the calls.

