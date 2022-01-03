Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Monday for visiting Florida amid what he called “draconian policies” in her home state in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocasio-Cortez was seen maskless in Florida, sparking criticism on the right, given the strict coronavirus restrictions in New York in that Florida has relaxed policies amid the pandemic.

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty dog-gone wealthy man, let me tell ya” said DeSantis at a press conference.

“I mean, Congresspeople, mayors, governors, I mean, you name it. It’s interesting though, the reception that some of these folks will get in Florida,” he continued. “Because I think a lot of Floridians will say ‘Wait a minute, you’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies, and yet we’re the first place you want to flee to to basically to be able to enjoy life. And so I’m not surprised to see that continue to happen.”

Without naming names, DeSantis said, “I could tell you, I mean, there probably be about half a dozen governors who had restrictions on their people and then were spotted at various points in Florida. Some of it’s been public. Some of it’s not been public.”

Watch above, via LiveNOW from FOX.

