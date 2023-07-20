DeSantis Seethes Over Backlash to Controversial Jason Aldean Song: ‘We Need to Restore Sanity to This Country’

Florida Governor and GOP Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis reacted to the controversy surrounding country artist Jason Aldean’s latest music video for his song Try That In A Small Town.

In an interview with Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt, DeSantis called for the restoration of “sanity to this country.”

“We need to restore sanity to this country. I mean, what is going on? That, that would be something, that, that would be censored. I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis said.

“We’re off the rocker here in the United States with a lot of this stuff, with cancel culture, with big tech censorship, with a lot of stuff that the federal government’s doing, policing so-called misinformation. We need to get back on kilter and start having a free society again and embracing truth. So I think it’s part and parcel of a lot of the nonsense we’ve seen over the last many years,” DeSantis said.

Aldean released the audio track for Try That In A Small Town earlier this year, but the music video was put out last Friday and immediately sparked controversy. Some called the song pro-violence and lynching as the music video was shot in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee where a lynching occurred in 1927.

Aldean has denied the accusations against the song and said to him, the song represents “the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

