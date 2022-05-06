DeSantis Signs $1.2 Billion Tax Break to Combat ‘Bidenflation,’ Partly Paid For By Biden’s Federal Stimulus

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed several tax breaks into law on Friday as he blasted President Joe Biden over inflation and offered the measure as a means of financial relief for Floridians.

“We have done more than any other state to step up against Bidenflation headwinds, to give relief to our citizens, and we are going to keep on doing that,” DeSantis said at Sam’s Club in Ocala, Florida after signing the bill.

The bill, HB 7071, is reportedly the largest tax relief in Florida’s history, adding up to some $1.2 billion that will lower the effective price on items such as “gas, diapers, clothes, tools and disaster supplies,” according to local media.

Insider points out, however, that $200 million of that $1.2 billion of relief will be paid for by Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure – the American Rescue Plan.

Ironically, many “Republicans and even some outside analysts frequently blame the spending package for contributing to inflation,” Insider notes, the very thing DeSantis is working to fight.

The Florida Democratic Party released a statement hitting DeSantis on the issue:

“As Floridians are struggling to cover rent and pay for gas, the best DeSantis can do is use funding provided by President Biden and Democrats to provide gas tax relief during the month before he is up for reelection.”

While signing the bill, DeSantis also addressed criticism that his recent move to revoke Disney’s special self-governing status will result in a major tax hike for local residents. DeSantis brushed aside that criticism, noting Disney “will be responsible for the debt they’ve racked up” – although he did not get into the specifics surrounding the issue.

