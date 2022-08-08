DeSantis, Who Remains Coy About 2024, Launches National Tour to Boost MAGA-riffic Candidates

It remains to be seen whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) will run for president in 2024 — which would make him a likely competitor against Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. In the meantime though, DeSantis will have a chance to boost his national profile as he reportedly prepares to rally support for Trump-endorsed political candidates around the country.

Fox News reports that DeSantis is teaming up with Turning Point USA to hold rallies with the goal to “unite” the Republican Party. The plan is for DeSantis to rally support for JD Vance in Ohio, Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, and he’ll also be in Arizona to boost Blake Masters and Kari Lake.

TPUSA chief Charlie Kirk spoke to Fox News about the plan, predicting that DeSantis’ union with the four candidates will overturn the GOP order and “the cocktail party Republicans who seem to be good at one thing only — betraying their voters.”

“Gov. DeSantis is America’s governor and one of the most popular leaders in America. He has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters,” Kirk said. “DeSantis has the unique ability to unite conservatives around these candidates, and Turning Point Action is honored to host and organize these rallies on their behalf.”

Vance and Lake both welcomed DeSantis’ rallies in comments to Fox — with the latter saying “What Gov. DeSantis has done in Florida has been the gold standard of bold conservative governance in America…I’m excited to work with him when I’m governor, I’m honored to call him an ally and I can’t wait for him to join me in taking the message and vision of our ‘America First’ campaign out to the masses.”

