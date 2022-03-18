Deshaun Watson, Facing Civil Suits From Masseuses, Joins Browns After Team Reportedly Wanted an ‘Adult’ QB

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will play for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, reported ESPN on Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news on social media that the Houston Texans signal-caller is headed up north following a blockbuster trade deal:

What is now thought to be the final compensation in today’s seismic trade: 🏈Browns get: Deshaun Watson and a 5th-round pick. 🏈Texans get: three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick. https://t.co/nOtoRVIlGp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

“Browns and Texans still are finalizing official trade compensation for Deshaun Watson, but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, league sources tell ESPN,” Schefter reported. “Five picks for Watson.”

The Browns reportedly received Watson and a fifth-round pick from the trade.

Watson, who was drafted 12th overall by the Texans in 2017, did not play in 2021 after he was accused of numerous acts of sexual assault and other improprieties by female masseuses, allegations authorities later declined to indict him on.

As ESPN reported:

Watson did not play last season after an offseason request to be traded and the emergence of 22 lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. But a Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges last Friday, signaling the end of criminal proceedings related to him in Harris County and kick-starting trade talks between the Texans and interested teams.

He still faces the prospect of multiple civil lawsuits.

The Browns will reportedly offer Watson a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million.

The deal was struck after someone in the Browns allegedly said the team wanted an “adult” under center.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen claimed Wednesday the team was tired of its 2018 former number one overall pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“They’re breaking up, regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing that I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally, whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership were embraced in Oklahoma and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider an adult at the position.”

Mayfield penned what was viewed as a goodbye letter to Cleveland online earlier this week.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

According to the Athletic, he has asked to be traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

Baker Mayfield has informed the Browns that he’d prefer to be traded to the Colts, sources tell @jeffphowe. pic.twitter.com/xBjl8Zpn4h — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) March 18, 2022

