‘Despicable Act of Terrorism’: Ted Cruz’s Past Statements on Jan. 6 Called Out in Ad Run On Fox News

Left-leaning political action committee Meidas Touch ran an ad during last week’s Fox News Sunday highlighting Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) past statements calling the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol an “act of terrorism.”

While a senator’s past statements on a given issue often supply content for political attack ads, Cruz’s statements on Jan. 6 are particularly poignant as the Texas senator was on Fox News this month apologizing for his past remarks in spectacular fashion.

Cruz went on Tucker Carlson Tonight on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and apologized for having ever called it a terrorist attack.

“I think you’re smarter than I am. And you never use words carelessly. And yet you called this a terror attack when by no definition was it a terror attack. That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose, and I’m wondering why you did,” Tucker Carlson asked of Cruz.

“Well, Tucker, thank you for having me on,” Cruz said. “When you aired your episode last night I sent you a text shortly thereafter and said listen, I would like to go on because the way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb.”

Carlson refused to let Cruz off the hook, in a brutal segment that will undoubtedly go down in the history of cable news, insisting, “I don’t buy that,” and later concluding, “I guess I just don’t believe you.”

The ad from Meidas Touch, which apparently was in part the brainchild of George Conway, highlighted four different instances of Cruz calling the events of Jan. 6 a “terrorist act.”

“The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. The Department of justice should vigorously prosecute everyone who was involved in these brazen acts of violence,” the ad quoted Cruz saying on January 6, 2021.

Look what you did to poor @tedcruz… And on Fox News of all places. https://t.co/UpGLArvFK7 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 23, 2022

The group tweeted out on Sunday, “Look what you did to poor @tedcruz… And on Fox News of all places” – celebrating the ad. They also retweeted a January 7th tweet from Conway, the husband of former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, which said, “Let’s all chip in to buy an ad reading this on Fox News” – referencing Cruz’s statement that he went on Carlson’s show to apologize for.

Meidas Touch wrote above Conway’s tweet and a clip of the ad, “Done.”







