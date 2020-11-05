The Los Angeles Times sent out a peculiar tweet on Thursday declaring Democratic nominee Joe Biden “may still have a path to 270 electoral votes” — despite the former vice president’s sizable lead in the vote count and President Donald Trump’s increasingly small window of opportunity to win re-election.

“President Trump is leading Joe Biden in Georgia, but Biden may still have a path to 270 electoral votes,” the tweet stated, “Our reporters are bringing dispatches from more than a dozen cities in battleground states.”

President Trump is leading Joe Biden in Georgia, but Biden may still have a path to 270 electoral votes. Our reporters are bringing dispatches from more than a dozen cities in battleground states. Follow our live coverage: https://t.co/sKsDZHnYiq — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 5, 2020

Their newly pinned tweet to the top of their Twitter page twists the current election results. According to The Associated Press, which made the controversial decision to call Arizona for Biden, he is a mere 6 electoral college votes away from the presidency. Trump trails Biden with 214 electoral votes, as key states like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia continue to count votes.

