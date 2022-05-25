Details have surfaced about the alleged gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday before being killed by police.

Salvador Ramos, 18, allegedly conducted what is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

An unidentified friend of Ramos told CNN, “People would, like, actually call him ‘school shooter’ and stuff like that.”

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Ramos had a rough social life and was known to police.

Santos Valdez Jr., 18, told the outlet that he was friends with Ramos until he showed up to the park where they played basketball and said he made cuts on his face for fun.

“In middle school and junior high, Ramos was bullied for having a stutter and a strong lisp,” reported the Post, citing Ramos’ family and friends.

“He would get bullied hard, like bullied by a lot of people,” said Stephen Garcia, whom the Post identified as describing himself as Ramos’s best friend in eighth grade. “Over social media, over gaming, over everything.”

Ramos eventually dropped out of school. According to the Post:

[High school classmate Nadia] Reyes said she could recall about five times that Ramos had fistfights with peers in middle school and junior high. His friendships were short-lived, she said. Once, Ramos commented to a friend while playing basketball that the friend only wanted to join the Marines one day so he could kill people, Reyes said. The other boy, she added, ended the friendship on the spot.

The Post reported that Ramos lived a rough life with his mother, whom they said did drugs. Ramos’ mother tried kicking her son out of her house, causing Ramos to scream at her, Reyes told the Post.

This is apparently when Ramos first became known to law enforcement.

“He posted videos on his Instagram where the cops were there and he’d call his mom a bitch and say she wanted to kick him out,” Reyes told the Post. “He’d be screaming and talking to his mom really aggressively.”

A neighbor, Ruben Flores, also confirmed seeing police outside Ramos’ home.

A few months ago, Ramos moved to his grandmother’s house, Flores told the Post. On Tuesday, during a reported argument with her over not graduating high school, Ramos shot his grandmother prior to the shooting at the elementary school. The grandmother is reportedly hospitalized and in critical condition.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com