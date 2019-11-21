House Intelligence committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) denounced the five days worth of impeachment hearings he just participated in as a “show trial.”

In a fiery closing statement, the ranking member blasted the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, and claimed that the outcome was pre-determined.

“What you’ve in this room over the past two weeks is a show trial,” Nunes said. “The planned a result of three years of political operations and dirty tricks. Campaigns waged against this president. And like any good show trial, the verdict was decided before the trials ever began.”

Nunes argued that the Ukraine matter is mere “pretext,” and that the Democrats are just using it as an excuse to oust a president they see as dangerous.

“After denouncing the president for years as a Russian agent and a threat to democracy, how could the Democrats not impeach him?” Nunes said. “If they don’t move to overthrow him, it would indicate that they don’t really believe their own dire warnings about the threat that he poses. The Democrats only needed a pretext.”

The ranking member closed by saying: “This farce will soon move to the Judiciary Committee, where impeachment rightfully belongs. I wish my Republican colleagues well and fighting this travesty and defending the idea which at one time received bipartisan support, not long ago — that the American people’s vote actually means something.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

