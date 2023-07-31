Devon Archer Told Congress He Would Be ‘Shocked’ If Any $5 Million Payment Was Made to Hunter or Joe Biden, Says Dan Goldman

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer answered questions before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Monday as part of the GOP-led investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the Bidens.

“Archer testified that Hunter Biden put then-Vice President Joe Biden on the speakerphone during business meetings, over 20 times. Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell ‘the brand,’” reported Fox News’s Chad Pergram.

2) The argument was that then-Vice President Joe Biden brought the most value to “the brand.” Archer also stated that Burisma would have gone under if not for “the brand.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2023

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who was present during the questioning of Archer, spoke to the press after and downplayed any substantial connection between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s business dealings, saying the phone calls were only friendly. After his statement, Goldman took questions from reporters. An off-camera reporter asked if the alleged “$5 million bribe” paid to Hunter Biden ever came up.

“Yes. Thank you for doing that. So we did bring up the FD-1023 and he categorically said that he was unaware, had no knowledge of any $5 million payment made to either Hunter Biden or to Joe Biden and would be shocked if that actually existed,” Goldman replied.

The allegation comes from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) who released the contents of the FD-1023 in a press release earlier in the month. “Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky reportedly said, “Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.” Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he had to pay $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden, an arrangement he described as ‘poluchili,’ which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay,” according to the document,” read Grassley’s release.

The FD-1023, which Grassley made public, is an FBI record of whistleblower allegations the bureau was unable to verify.

“And let’s remember, he was on the Burisma board with Hunter Biden. So if as a board member, he would have known if Burisma was paying a bribe to any of the Bidens,” Goldman concluded regarding the $5 million bribe allegation.

“These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility,” Ian Sams said in response to Grassley releasing the FD-1023.

