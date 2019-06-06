A Department of Homeland Security email to lawmakers says an unspecified number of military service members will spend the next month painting a mile-long stretch of barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“While the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall, there may also be an operational benefit based on our experience with painted barrier in Nogales, Arizona,” the email read according to CBS News.

A Customs and Border Protection official confirmed the assignment to CBS News, saying that the Department of Defense was asked to conduct the “application” of the paint. CBP said it will finance the cost of the paint.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the Senate minority whip, called the plan a “disgraceful misuse” of taxpayer money.

DHS informed Congress today that troops are going to spend the next month painting the border wall & “the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance.” A disgraceful misuse of taxpayer $$. Our military has more important work to do than making Trump’s wall beautiful. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 5, 2019

Likewise on CNN Right Now, anchor Brianna Keilar asked former Barack Obama DHS official John Sandweg “Is this misappropriation of military funds?”

“Should a wall be painted?” Keilar continued.

“To the extent that a wall is being painted, it certainly shouldn’t be the Department of Defense,” Sandweg argued.

Watch above, via CNN.

[Image via John Moore/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com