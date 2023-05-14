Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended himself and his agency against criticism within the Democratic party.

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Mayorkas responded to criticism from Democrats and others about the situation at the border. Though the first few days after the expiration of Title 42 has not yet generated the widely predicted migrant surge, some Democrats — particularly in border states — have remained critical of the Biden administration.

Host Dana Bash read Mayorkas a quote from Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who said, “federal agencies have had time to plan, but their efforts have fallen short.”

“How do you respondent to him and some other Democrats who say that you’ve fallen short?” Bash said.

“I would respectfully disagree,” Mayorkas said. “We have been planning for months and months, over a year and a half.”

After noting that the DHS has expanded capacity in border patrol stations, added beds in detention facilities, and increased transportation resources, Mayorkas added: “It’s extraordinary what we’ve done over the past 18 months or so.”

Mayorkas was equally unfazed about criticism from the other side of the aisle. The secretary brushed off comments from House Homeland Security chair Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), who has indicated he wants to impeach the secretary.

“Are you worried that that process is going to start?” Bash asked. “And how will you react?

“Dana, I am focused on the work in front of us,” Mayorkas replied. “Meeting the challenge, not only with respect to the southern border. But meeting the challenge of cyber, the cyber threat, from cyber criminals and adverse foreign nation states. I’m focused on the increasing severity and frequency of extreme weather events. I am focused on the adverse actions of the people’s republic of China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, I am focused on the work of the Department of Homeland Security. I will continue to focus on that work throughout my tenure.”

Watch above, via CNN.

