DIA Employee Charged With Leaking Highly Classified Info to Reporters — Including an Alleged Lover

A Defense Intelligence Agency analyst was arrested and charged for allegedly sharing classified information with a journalist he was in a “romantic relationship” with.

According to POLITICO, Henry Kyle Frese — a 30-year-old DIA counterterrorism analyst — was charged with “two counts of willful transmission of national defense information”:

Prosecutors said Frese appeared to have been in a romantic relationship with one of the journalists he leaked to, and used his top secret security clearance to access information unrelated to his job with the intelligence agency. According to the indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of Virginia, Frese accessed multiple intelligence reports unrelated to his duties there with classifications ranging from secret to top secret, and provided information from those reports to both journalists.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers declared, “Frese was caught red-handed disclosing sensitive national security information for personal gain… Frese betrayed the trust placed in him by the American people – a betrayal that risked harming the national security of this country.”

U.S. Attorney Zachary Terwilliger proclaimed, “Henry Kyle Frese was entrusted with top secret information related to the national defense of our country… Frese allegedly violated that trust, the oath he swore to uphold, and is charged with engaging in dastardly and felonious conduct at the expense of our country. This indictment should serve as a clear reminder to all of those similarly entrusted with National Defense Information that unilaterally disclosing such information for personal gain, or that of others, is not selfless or heroic, it is criminal.”

