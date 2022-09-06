Dick Durbin Calls Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Label For MAGA Republicans ‘Awkward,’ But Argues He ‘Had No Choice But to Speak Out’

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) called Joe Biden’s “semi-fascism” label for MAGA Republicans “awkward,” but said that “Biden had no choice but to speak out.”

“Are they leaning toward fascism? Certainly. Certainly—when you deny the results of an election, when you talk about mobs in the street taking over,” he said on Tuesday, according to NBC News senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur.

“We cannot ignore the reality of what we’re facing,” added Durbin, according to Kapur. “To fail to acknowledge the results of a lawful election… That is so fundamental to our democracy.”

During a Democratic fundraiser on Aug. 25, Biden said that what he called the “extreme MAGA philosophy” is “semi-fascism.”

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme MAGA philosophy,” he said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

