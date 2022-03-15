Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) tore into former President Donald Trump on Tuesday after the former president praised the Soviet Union in a Sunday interview with Jeanine Pirro.

Durbin, the number Democrat in the Senate, denounced Trump while speaking on the Senate floor. Durbin said, “One last point I want to make because it is so outrageous, I believe it should be reported.”

“The question really comes down to an interview of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States by Jeanine Pirro on Fox television,” Durbin continued.

“He called Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a project to rebuild a Soviet empire that had been in the words of Donald Trump, quote, “full of love,” close quote,” the Illinois senator said.

“‘Full of love,’ the Soviet empire? Unfortunately, the former president has no knowledge of history, nor does he have any understanding of what happened to the countries under the subjugation of the Soviet empire, how they were forcibly brought into that alliance, which they never wanted to be part of” Durbin continued.

“He obviously doesn’t recall that 4 million Ukrainians died in the famines of 1930s, under Joseph Stalin’s Soviet rule,” he added. “At one point Ronald Reagan called the Soviet Union an ‘evil empire.’ For Donald Trump, it is, quote, ‘Full of love.’”

“How can he be so far wrong and not see the obvious, that Putin is not the spiritual man he was once identified as, he is a ruthless war criminal, and innocent people are paying the price for his outrages,” Durbin concluded.

While Durbin generally captured Trump’s quotes accurately he flubbed the exact wording of what Trump told Pirro and on what platform.

Trump spoke to Pirro, not on Fox television, but on her WABC radio show. Additionally, Trump did not use the phrase “full of love,” he said of the Soviet Union “it was a country where there was a lot of love.”

Listen to Trump’s full interview with Pirro below:

