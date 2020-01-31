Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appears to have mimicked that of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s SOTU Clap, which has become notorious after Senate Republicans won in the fight to not hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump late Friday.

Cruz was around several GOP senators when he performed the clapback.

Pelosi’s clap in the direction of Trump during last year’s State of The Union Adress can be seen below.

Watch above, via Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]